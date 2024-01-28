StockNews.com Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

