StockNews.com Lowers Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 116.01% and a negative net margin of 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Tucows

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 16,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

