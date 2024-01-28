StockNews.com Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Buy

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 217,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

