StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,090. The company has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

