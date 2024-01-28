StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to “Strong-Buy”

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,877. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,145,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,562,000 after purchasing an additional 167,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

