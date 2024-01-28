StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to “Strong-Buy”

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 156,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,877. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
