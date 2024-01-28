Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Stride alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Stride by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 5,837.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.