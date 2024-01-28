Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 4.7% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.36. The stock had a trading volume of 907,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.