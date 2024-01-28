Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.36. 907,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.96 and a 52-week high of $317.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.