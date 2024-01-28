Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$80.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.62.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF remained flat at C$69.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,257,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,610. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The stock has a market cap of C$40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.28.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.