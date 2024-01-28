SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $254.17 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $254.17 million and $21.31 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,028,243 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

