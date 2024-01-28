Susquehanna Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $237.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

