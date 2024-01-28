Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after buying an additional 62,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 201,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.