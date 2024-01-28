Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 257277384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market cap of £9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About Synergia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.