Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.21. Synlogic shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 34,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Synlogic Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 8,396.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

