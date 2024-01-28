Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Synopsys worth $110,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.13. 1,028,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,695. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

