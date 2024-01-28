Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.55 on Friday, reaching $528.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.98 and a 200-day moving average of $485.83.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

