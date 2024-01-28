Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

