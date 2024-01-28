Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 2,577.1% in January

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 2,577.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tantech Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 336,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,164. Tantech has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

