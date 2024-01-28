Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

TMIP stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.60 ($1.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.21.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.