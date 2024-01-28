Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
TMIP stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.60 ($1.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.21.
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
