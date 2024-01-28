TD Securities Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$177.93.

TSE CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$155.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

