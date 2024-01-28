Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 313,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 164,565 shares.The stock last traded at $7.84 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEO. TheStreet upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.89 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

