Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,578.97

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.97 ($20.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,518 ($19.29). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,536 ($19.52), with a volume of 73,287 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,807.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,558.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,577.73.

Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,647.06%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

