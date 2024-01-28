Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.350-20.680 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $418.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

