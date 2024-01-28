Tellurian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 5,586 call options.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 198,546 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,069,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 412,886 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of TELL stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

