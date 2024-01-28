Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 705,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.