Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

