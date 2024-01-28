Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBNK. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBNK stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.