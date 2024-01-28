Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 8.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

