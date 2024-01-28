Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $193.00 at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $227.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

