Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

