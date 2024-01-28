Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.58.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

