Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,680. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

