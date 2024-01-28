Tezos Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $978.59 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 989,720,344 coins and its circulating supply is 968,834,677 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

