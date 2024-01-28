The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 15,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AES by 6.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

