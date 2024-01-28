The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 5,108,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,590. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

