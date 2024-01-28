The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $297.82 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.44.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.