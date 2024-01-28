The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

CLX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.68. 1,164,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.