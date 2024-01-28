The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,513 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up 4.3% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

