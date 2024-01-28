The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $238.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.50.

EXP traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 365,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

