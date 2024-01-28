The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $2.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 7,232,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,712,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

