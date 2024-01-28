The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.80. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

