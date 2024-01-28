The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 122,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Home Depot by 14.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The stock has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

