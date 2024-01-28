The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

