The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,963 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $67,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

