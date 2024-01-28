The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8,776.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Mosaic worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 91,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 3,570,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

