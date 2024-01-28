The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $156.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

