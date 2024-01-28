The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.