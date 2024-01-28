The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 215.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 145,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

