The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wharf Price Performance
Wharf stock remained flat at $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Wharf has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.20.
Wharf Company Profile
