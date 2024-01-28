The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wharf Price Performance

Wharf stock remained flat at $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Wharf has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.20.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

