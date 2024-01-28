Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

